'SmackDown > RAW'- Fans erupt with excitement as former Universal Champion joins WWE commentary team

A major announcement was made ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Before the event, Kevin Owens sought out General Manager Nick Aldis. Expressing his willingness to step in, Owens proposed joining the commentary team for the night, taking the place of Corey Graves. Graves is currently on leave after welcoming a child into the world with his wife Carmella.

Aldis approved Owens' proposal and gave him the green light to provide color commentary for the show. However, he stipulated one condition. If the former Universal Champion engaged in any physical altercation, a suspension would be imminent.

"BREAKING: #SmackDown GM, @RealNickAldis, just approved @FightOwensFight's request to fill in for @WWEGraves on commentary tonight! BUT... if KO puts his hands on anyone, he will be SUSPENDED."

Fans have responded to the announcement with enthusiasm. While the majority are thrilled about watching the show, there is a subset that speculated that Owens might face suspension due to his known temper issues.

Fan reactions to WWE announcing Kevin Owens as the commentator for SmackDown

Some fans feel that Kevin Owens might get suspended

It will be interesting to see if the Prize Fighter can navigate through the show without encountering any issues, and succumbing to the temptation of laying hands on any WWE SmackDown Superstar.

