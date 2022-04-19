SmackDown records its lowest viewership in 18-49 year demographic in 2022

The April 15th episode of WWE SmackDown recorded its lowest viewership of 2022 so far in the key 18-49-year-old demographic. The episode also saw a 4% drop from the previous week.

Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the blue brand's latest episode posted a rating of 2.142 million average viewers, while 623,00 of those were viewers in the 18-49 demographic (a 0.48 rating).

These numbers are down from last week’s episode - the first after WrestleMania 38 - which averaged 2.230 million viewers with 788,000 of them being in the key demo (or a rating of 0.60). The numbers for the previous week were provided by Nielsen, via Wrestling Inc.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,142,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.48 (623k)

Lowest P18-49 on Fox since July.



AEW Rampage, early start on TNT at 7p:

482,000

P18-49: 0.22 (288k)

Down 12% in P18-49 from last week w/ normal start.



More demos & analysis: WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox, 8-10p:2,142,000 viewersP18-49: 0.48 (623k)Lowest P18-49 on Fox since July.AEW Rampage, early start on TNT at 7p:482,000P18-49: 0.22 (288k)Down 12% in P18-49 from last week w/ normal start.More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox, 8-10p:2,142,000 viewersP18-49: 0.48 (623k)Lowest P18-49 on Fox since July.AEW Rampage, early start on TNT at 7p:482,000P18-49: 0.22 (288k)Down 12% in P18-49 from last week w/ normal start.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/WKuIaAkXSx

The fall in viewership might be explained by the fact that shows right after WrestleMania generally have more buzz, as fans expect debuts, main-roster call-ups, and returns on these episodes. The April 8 edition was no different as it saw Gunther's call-up from NXT and Lacey Evans returning after more than a year away.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro accept the Usos' challenge for a title unification match, Sami Zayn abducating his match against Drew McIntyre by escaping through the crowd, and Charlotte Flair putting Drew Gulak in a Figure-8 leg lock among other segments.

Former champion's role change on SmackDown has fans talking on social media

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak has shifted to being a backstage interviewer. He revealed his new role on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Gulak was seen interviewing Madcap Moss before his match on Friday night. He also tried to interview the blue brand's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, but was verbally insulted and put in a Figure-8 leg lock by the champ.

Fans on social media seem to be split on Gulak's new role. While many do not mind the switch or even see it as the start of a storyline for the former 24/7 Champion, others think WWE is wasting the talent of an acclaimed technician. It remains to be seen whether all this develops into a storyline for Drew Gulak.

What's your take on this story? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell