SmackDown seemingly cuts to black screen after multiple wardrobe malfunctions

The match between Zelina Vega and Piper Niven on SmackDown had the misfortune of cutting to a black screen not once but twice seemingly due to wardrobe malfunctions. It disrupted what was otherwise a great match.

Zelina Vega had her first match back in quite a while. Now separated from the LWO, she carries their spirit with her in her singles journey on the blue brand. The Bologna crowd was firmly behind her as she was the underdog against the physically imposing Piper Niven.

While there's no footage of the multiple cuts to a black screen, the first one, in particular, was the result of Zelina Vega suffering a wardrobe malfunction on SmackDown. The second one happened right before she attempted the 619 on Piper Niven, seemingly due to a wardrobe malfunction as well.

It's a shame that the black screen disrupted the viewing experience as it was one the best matches on the episode of SmackDown. Zelina Vega was really impressive upon her return, and although she didn't win, one can only hope that it leads to more screentime for her.

The women's roster on the blue brand is quite an interesting one and numerous stars can take a step up at any point.

It was a match well-received by the crowd and Vega would hope for better things to come after an enthralling performance.

