  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Styles
  • SmackDown segment exposed AJ Styles' major weakness, claims former WWE employee (Exclusive)

SmackDown segment exposed AJ Styles' major weakness, claims former WWE employee (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 01, 2024 08:10 GMT
AJ Styles walked out to the ring to address his future
AJ Styles walked out to the ring to address his future (image via WWE.com)

WWE star AJ Styles set a perfect ruse with his retirement promo. During the segment he attacked Cody Rhodes, sending out a strong message to the entire SmackDown roster.

Styles met with Nick Aldis backstage asking for some TV time to address his future. In the show's final segment, he came down to the ring and said that he was thinking of hanging up his boots for a while. However, things soon took a turn as Cody came out to bid farewell to the veteran but Styles blindsided him.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell acknowledged that some astute fans saw through the angle. He pointed out that AJ Styles was a great performer but was never known for his mic skills. The veteran felt AJ's promo was a bit weak but WWE got the angle over because of how the drama played out on screen.

also-read-trending Trending
"AJ's mic work is not his strong point. They got this across by the story and it was good." [From 16:37 onwards]
youtube-cover

During the same conversation, Mantell claimed as a wrestling fan, he enjoyed how the segment played out. He was glad to see AJ Styles back in the title picture after the loss at Backlash France.

"I enjoyed this. I enjoyed that they caught me in the moment. Now we're off and running. We got a whole new angle. AJ is a son of a b***. I won't say it. Now he's back in it." [From 17:16 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds to this attack next week on the blue brand.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Ex WWE writer blasts Liv Morgan HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी