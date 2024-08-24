SmackDown segment gave context to Kevin Owens' heel turn speculations, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Kevin Owens' history of turning on his friends. The star is scheduled to face his ally Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare was a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect this week. Waller warned Cody, stating that it was only a matter of time before Owens would betray him. To prove his point, the Australian Icon aired a video package showing Kevin Owens turning on Sami Zayn, John Cena, Chris Jericho, and Kofi Kingston.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the video package. He pointed out that all those instances took place over a span of 10 years. The veteran claimed that the vignette put KO's heel turn in context and helped him understand why Owens could also turn on Cody in the future.

"How long ago were most of those? Over the last ten years? For me, it filled it in. I got the context. Now I understand it." [From 17:40 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, WWE teased a heel turn for Kevin Owens but didn't go through with it.

During the main event of the show, KO and Cody managed to defeat A-Town Down Under in a tag team match also while keeping their friendship intact.

