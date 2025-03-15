SmackDown star announces the end of full-time WWE run

A SmackDown Superstar has wrapped up her full-time run with WWE. Veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently addressed her immediate future with the Stamford-based promotion.

Garcia returned to her old stomping grounds last October to replace Samantha Irvin as RAW's ring announcer. She switched brands with Alicia Taylor and was moved to SmackDown in January 2025.

Lilian Garcia took to her Instagram handle a little while ago to announce that her full-time run as SmackDown ring announcer ended last night. In a lengthy post, she thanked the fans and called World Wrestling Entertainment her home.

She said she would still be involved with the company, now as the ring announcer for all the Saturday Night Main Event shows.

"Just finished announcing SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain and it was absolutely incredible!! Gracias por todo el amor España! ❤️ But now I have some news that this was my last show as the full-time SmackDown announcer. A new era is upon us BUT I will still be with the company as I will be announcing for all @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on @nbc & @peacock, singing at certain special events, AND currently working on other show ideas with WWE! 😉 WWE is my home so stay tuned as a new chapter begins… I invite all of you to continue this journey with me as we share it together!! 📖🤸🏼‍♀️ Bottom line, thank you and I love you dearly!!!!" she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

With Lilian Garcia taking a back seat, fans will look forward to seeing who will replace her on SmackDown

