SmackDown star becomes first talent to react to WWE's merger with UFC

As reported, Endeavor and WWE have entered into an agreement, with the wrestling company set to merge with UFC. Top Dolla, aka AJ Francis, became the first talent to react to the massive news as he shared an interesting tweet following the official announcement.

The parent company of UFC will own 51% of World Wrestling Entertainment, while the remaining 49% will remain under the control of existing shareholders.

The rumors of the highly publicized sale were first reported by CNBC last night. The swift confirmation of the move by all involved parties has certainly caught many people off guard, especially those in the wrestling community.

While the superstars have not commented on the merger, SmackDown's Top Dolla admitted that he has always been a "huge Endeavor" guy. Here's what the Hit Row member tweeted out in acknowledgment of WWE getting sold to the Ari Emanuel-led Endeavor:

"I will go on record saying I have always been a HUGE @Endeavor guy…," wrote AJ Francis.

Vince McMahon's reaction to WWE getting sold

The prospect of Vince McMahon conceding control of WWE seemed unimaginable to the wrestling faithful for a long time. However, a lot has changed within the past year, and astonishingly enough, the biggest professional wrestling organization finally has new owners.

The wrestling fanbase is indeed eager to know what the 77-year-old thinks about the company's sale, and they got their answer in a joint statement with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

McMahon sounded excited about what the future holds for his wrestling promotion, as the strategic partnership with UFC could benefit everybody on all fronts. Here's an excerpt of the veteran promoter's comments immediately following the merger with UFC:

"I, along with the current WWE management team, look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level."

Endeavor @Endeavor



bit.ly/3ZJI12U Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. bit.ly/3ZJI12U https://t.co/ZBk95c5exU

