SmackDown star botches move and slaps Karrion Kross at WWE Live Event 

Scarlett made her return to the ring as part of last night's WWE live event in Wheeling, West Virginia. The former NXT Superstar was able to help Karrion Kross to a victory over Emma and Madcap Moss, but there were some issues throughout the match.

Scarlett hasn't wrestled since returning to the company several months ago. Still, it appears that the referee's positioning was the reason for the botch since she can be seen in the video below about to deliver the move before the ref changed position.

Around the 1:10 mark, Scarlett looks to deliver a baseball slide, but the referee gets in the way, which means her legs get tangled around him, and the move doesn't make contact with Emma.

Later in the match, Karrion got a hold of Emma, and Scarlett went to slap her, but she moved, so the star instead made contact with her own husband.

Does Scarlett have a future in WWE's Women's Division?

Scarlett has only wrestled a handful of matches for WWE but has made a career for herself outside of the company as an active performer. She is likely to join forces with her husband if they are able to step into feuds with other couples within the company.

At the moment, the Women's Division is stacked since Triple H has welcomed back some of the best female wrestlers the promotion has seen in recent months.

Scarlett made her return to the ring in a mixed-tag team match against Emma and Madcap Moss, who are also a real-life couple. This could be a hint regarding her future on SmackDown, but the WWE Universe is seemingly impressed that she has been given the opportunity to wrestle.

Do you think Scarlett will be able to make an impression in the SmackDown Women's Division? Have your say in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes