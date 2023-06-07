SmackDown star calls out WWE personality for seemingly mistaking Karl Anderson for her boyfriend

Sometimes if you're scrolling through social media too quickly, you might mistake Karl Anderson for another popular WWE Superstar.

There are a lot of bald wrestlers across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and they can easily be confused if you're not paying attention. Don't believe us? Just keep on reading.

SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla took to social media today to tweet out a photo of him beating up Karl Anderson from last week's show and highlight his Jordan 1's in the process:

"*Top arrow emoji* *dollar emoji* Kicks of the week #HitRow," Top Dolla said in a tweet.

While most fans were able to see that this was Karl Anderson in the image, RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin seemingly thought it was actually her fiance Ricochet instead and tweeted to Top Dolla:

This led to Top Dolla poking fun at the former SmackDown ring announcer, tweeting back:

"@SamanthaTheBomb *whispers* 'that's Karl... not your husband" *crying laughing emoji* *top arrow emoji* *dollar emoji*"

Irvin took the tweet in stride and responded to Top Dolla by conceding that she needed to upgrade her phone.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Hit Row last week on SmackDown

Despite Hit Row picking up a lot of traction on social media lately, that hasn't related to a push on SmackDown.

Top Dolla found himself in a war of words with Mia Yim on social media Friday afternoon before The Good Brothers defeated Hit Row in tag team action later that night.

Top Dolla thought he had the last laugh on The OC, attacking the tag team after the match ended, but he got knocked down by AJ Styles and his Phenomenal Forearm following the bout's conclusion.

While there's no word what the future of Hit Row is on SmackDown, it certainly appears they won't be giving The OC any type of real competition on Friday nights.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @AJStylesOrg and the rest of The O.C. celebrate their win over #HitRow and The Phenomenal One delivers one final message to @AJFrancis410 EXCLUSIVE: @AJStylesOrg and the rest of The O.C. celebrate their win over #HitRow and The Phenomenal One delivers one final message to @AJFrancis410.#SmackDown https://t.co/1GXEX2TYKi

What do you make of Top Dolla's back-and-forth with Samantha Irvin? Did you mistake Karl Anderson for Ricochet in that photo? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

