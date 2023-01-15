SmackDown star claims former RETRIBUTION member is missing: pleads for help

Maximum Male Models haven't been given a fair push in the SmackDown Tag Team Division over the past few months but have continued to be on screen and upload their Making it Maximum show on YouTube.

The recent episode of the show confirmed that Ma.ce was missing. The former RETRIBUTION member has been missing for several days now, and his teammates recently took to social media to plead for help in finding him.

With the Tag Team Tournament set to begin this week on SmackDown, it's crucial that the Maximum Male Models are both in attendance and on the same page if they want a shot at The Usos and the Tag Team Championships.

LA Knight turned his back on Maximum Male Models on WWE SmackDown last year

Ma.ce and Man.soor were both recruited to the group by Max Dupri before he changed his mind and decided to revert to his former character LA Knight. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy heading into The Royal Rumble event.

Knight turned his back on Ma.ce and Man.Soor, leaving Maxxine Dupri in charge of the models and the business that he had created. The trio have since been pushing for a shot at the Tag Team Championships and focused on searching for a fourth member, but it appears that the pressure has gotten to Ma.ce.

It will be interesting to see if he makes his return on this week's episode of the blue brand in order to be added to the Tag Team Tournament. The duo has been manifesting a championship run for several months, and this would be their best opportunity to get one.

Where do you think Ma.ce has gone, and will he return to MMM? You can share your thoughts in the comments section below.

