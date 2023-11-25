SmackDown star claims that Rey Mysterio's WWE career is over 

Rey Mysterio was forced to undergo knee surgery a few weeks ago after Santos Escobar turned on him and the LWO. At the time, Escobar had made it clear that Mysterio shouldn't return to WWE, but he appeared to have taken it a step further this week on WWE SmackDown.

Carlito headed out to talk about his upcoming match against Santos Escobar at WWE Survivor Series before Escobar headed out to defend himself, and claimed that it was all Carlito's fault.

Escobar claimed that LWO were a family and that Carlito was the reason they split, and he was now the reason that Rey Mysterio can't walk and that his career is over.

Carlito clearly wasn't happy to be told he was the man to blame for everything, and the two men started to brawl before they were separated by security, but Escobar was able to land a cheap shot on him, which took him down and appeared to have led to a major injury.

Carlito and Santos match tomorrow night at Survivor Series: WarGames could now be on the line following their brawl.

