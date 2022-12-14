SmackDown star comments on WWE's backstage atmosphere with Triple H now in charge

Since Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman this past July, his son-in-law Triple H took over as head of creative. SmackDown star LA Knight recently gave his thoughts on the company's management change.

LA Knight worked with Hunter on WWE's third brand, NXT, before moving up to the main roster this past April, where he worked under McMahon for three months.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the 40-year-old was asked if he noticed any major changes to WWE since Triple H took creative control.

"In a strange way, a lot of the changes are more of the same for me. You look and it’s a lot of the same people I was working with in NXT and working with Triple H. Again, this is taking me back to NXT so in a weird way, the more it changes, the more it stays the same,” Knight said. “I think the change has been smooth, it’s been good and you can see the little bit of evolution through the process, but so far, I’m very happy with the way things are going in that regard." (H/T Yahoo Entertainment)

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Triple H will take over creative duties for WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement Triple H will take over creative duties for WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement https://t.co/gSap39ZPBD

Since Hunter took over the creative reigns, it can be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has greatly improved, with many previously underutilized stars now being given opportunities to shine.

Triple H reportedly has one major match in mind for WrestleMania 39

With the Showcase of the Immortals on the horizon, WWE is looking to build storylines that will begin the build-up to next year's mania in Los Angeles.

According to a recent report from Wrestling News, Triple H and WWE creative are planning on Brock Lesnar facing off against the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania.

"After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for the show. Gunther has talked about wanting the match because he feels that a match with Lesnar would present the biggest possible challenge for him." (H/T Wrestling News)

WrestleMania 39 will be the first-ever edition of the iconic Premium Live Event where Vince McMahon has had no creative input towards the show, marking a truly new era for WWE.

What matches are you hoping to see take place at WrestleMania 39 next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes