SmackDown star compares himself to Randy Orton amid recent WWE backlash

Despite not being on WWE programming for almost a year, it's hard to forget about Randy Orton.

The Viper is one of the most legendary competitors in WWE history and a surefire first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. Being sidelined from RAW and SmackDown for so long has been quite a change for fans, as Orton has been a constant on WWE programming for the last two decades.

Top Dolla, who seems to be the enemy of SmackDown commentator Michael Cole as of late, recently posted one of his song lyrics to social media. Top Dolla utilized the names of both WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage and The Viper Randy Orton, tweeting out:

"I'm Savage but don't call me Randy, I'm slammin' them haters like I'm Randy Orton," Top Dolla said in a tweet.

Randy Orton has been sidelined with a serious back injury since May 2022

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a title unification bout.

While Matt Riddle was written off WWE programming late last year by The Bloodline, it's clear that an eventual reunion of RK-Bro on Monday Night RAW would be a huge money-making act for the company.

Prior to the match back in May, Orton reflected on his time as part of RK-Bro, calling it one of his favorite things he's done in his WWE career:

"In a 20+ year career @WWE, I've done a LOT. The time spent w @SuperKingofBros has been up there among my favorite. Aside from the jokes, he's a serious competitor and athlete & a future world champion. But before that happens, we're unifying those tag team titles on #Smackdown," Orton said in a tweet.

