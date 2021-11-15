SmackDown star deletes diss track about Jinder Mahal after fan outrage

Top Dolla recently had to delete his diss track about Jinder Mahal after a negative fan response.

As was seen in this past episode of SmackDown, Mahal and Shanky seemed to begin a feud with newcomers Hit Row by calling them "Cringe Row". While their "rap" diss track on the Blue brand was meant to be a light one, it may have had bigger consequences.

The issue seems to have arisen when they supposedly made fun of their culture, and Top Dolla hit back with a diss track of his own. While it wasn't that offensive, some people on the internet flooded Dolla's replies with outrage, making the SmackDown star delete the track.

In response, Top Dolla defended himself by saying that Jinder Mahal knew that it was coming, and the sole purpose of the track was for entertainment. He concluded by saying that he only hoped that people had the same feelings towards making fun of black culture.

Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis @AJFrancis410 Y’all in an uproar about a track that Jinder himself knew was coming. I’m over y’all flooding mentions so I deleted it. The whole point of this was for us to have a good time w/ what we are doing. If you think I was insensitive I just hope you have the same energy for MY CULTURE Y’all in an uproar about a track that Jinder himself knew was coming. I’m over y’all flooding mentions so I deleted it. The whole point of this was for us to have a good time w/ what we are doing. If you think I was insensitive I just hope you have the same energy for MY CULTURE

How did a diss track towards Jinder Mahal cause so much controversy?

To understand what supposedly caused the controversy with Top Dolla's diss track, it's important to see the content of the lyrics, as some of it pertained to Jinder Mahal's Indian background. It went as follows:

“To all of you lames, you’d rather stay in your lane than play these games. Maharaja means prince and you ain’t that. The way you rap it’s clear you hate rap, I state facts. Ain’t you the guy from 3MB, with COVID-19 you wouldn’t be an ill MC. You used to be a champion and that’s embarrassing, you’re arrogant. And I mean, you’re clearly a hater, I’d rather rap with Heath Slater. I’m like Curry from 3 when I’m grilling beef. Get it? Curry beef. It must be an emergency cause if you’re spitting purposely, I’m Top Dolla, you’re bottom rupee, if it was currency I need a bit of urgency because Jinder’s bars sound like he never heard the beat."

"Speaking of beats, I need to go and run it back. (Clip of Jinder and Shanky from SmackDown)…what the f**k is that? Shanky it looks like it hurts when you walk and we can definitely tell that it hurts when you talk. This beef is looking like a walk in the park. Sorry, not sorry that I pulled the thread on ya sari to start. And now just like that cloth y’all is falling apart.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

The things that seemed to offend people was his reference to former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal having COVID-19, the "curry" bit, as well as the mention of the sari. Objectively speaking, there wasn't anything that offensive about what Top Dolla rapped about.

This is far from racial tension, and it's simply hitting back at Jinder Mahal and Shanky's diss track. Hopefully, everyone can put it behind them and their feud continues on SmackDown.

