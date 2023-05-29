SmackDown star fires shots at Kofi Kingston’s ability to play popular video game

Zelina Vega had some time on her hands and decided to give Kofi Kingston a backhanded compliment regarding his ability to play the popular fighting game Street Fighter.

Kingston has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury back in March. He underwent surgery and has been on the road to recovery ever since. Kofi missed WrestleMania 39 but was with the WWE crew in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions.

Meanwhile, Vega simply chose violence on Sunday night as she called out the former WWE Champion on Twitter.

"Spread love today 🙏💜 even if it’s just to call a loved one and tell them that they are decent at Street Fighter but will never beat you.. just, spread. that. love. They’ll appreciate it. *picks up the phone to call @TrueKofi*"

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE even if it’s just to call a loved one and tell them that they are decent at Street Fighter but will never beat you.. just, spread. that. love. They’ll appreciate it.



*picks up the phone to call Spread love todayeven if it’s just to call a loved one and tell them that they are decent at Street Fighter but will never beat you.. just, spread. that. love. They’ll appreciate it.*picks up the phone to call @TrueKofi Spread love today 🙏💜 even if it’s just to call a loved one and tell them that they are decent at Street Fighter but will never beat you.. just, spread. that. love. They’ll appreciate it. *picks up the phone to call @TrueKofi *

Vega and Kingston are avid gamers and have faced each other multiple times on Xavier Woods' Up Up Down Down YouTube channel. Both have also incorporated video game themes into their ring attires over the years. Vega was even featured in Street Fighter 6 as an in-game commentator.

Potential plans for Kofi Kingston upon his return from injury

Kofi Kingston has been out of action for more than two months due to an ankle injury. There's no indication when he'll be ready to return, but his presence in Saudi Arabia could mean that he's closer to getting back into the ring.

According to WRKD on Twitter, there are plans to reunite The New Day once Kingston and Big E have fully recovered from their respective injuries. Big E has been out since last year when he suffered a broken neck.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown , one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return.The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. https://t.co/lIxXCzoU84

If The New Day reunites, they are rumored to be facing Imperium, with the focus being on Big E and Gunther. Imperium, as well as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, are all part of Raw following the WWE draft. Meanwhile, Big E is currently listed as a free agent, which means he could join the red brand once he's cleared to return.

Would you like to see The New Day reunite on Monday Night Raw? Kindly share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes