SmackDown star injured the night before WrestleMania in devastating blow

A SmackDown star has suffered an injury the night before WrestleMania. The star had to be taken to the hospital.

Tama Tonga went back to the car when The Bloodline arrived at SmackDown, with Solo Sikoa and the others leaving. He was getting something out when he was attacked by LA Knight. Knight wasted no time throwing him into the car next to them and then slamming the car door on his hand, leaving him hurt, before they were interrupted, and the attack was stopped.

The video of the moment can be seen below.

Joe Tessitore informed everyone that the star was injured and had been taken to the medical facility as a result of the attack. The nature of the injury is not known at this time, but Tessitore stated that further updates about the star's health will be shared.

The injury to the SmackDown star comes just before WrestleMania 41 in what is a devastating blow for him and the rest of the Bloodline. His arm is probably damaged, and with Jacob Fatu getting a United States Title shot, this injury will mean that he has one less star supporting him during his bout on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What this means for Fatu's chances is not certain at this time.

