SmackDown star makes serious allegations about Rey Mysterio stealing the spotlight from younger WWE talent

WWE star Grayson Waller is frustrated with veterans like Rey Mysterio, who is not ready to pass the torch to the younger crop of stars in the company.

This week, Waller kicked off SmackDown with his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. Santos Escobar and the new United States Champion Rey were the special guests on the show. Throughout the segment, the Aussie star posed some tough questions to Mysterio and insinuated that the veteran somehow stole Escobar's moment and became the champ.

Speaking with WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton on SmackDown LowDown, Waller mentioned that despite Mysterio's tremendous achievements, he was still not making way for younger talent like him to come through.

He vowed to make things right next week when he meets the masked luchador in singles combat.

"See, the thing with Rey Mysterio is he is the perfect example of everything that frustrates me about SmackDown. How many times has he been United States Champion, how many times has he been World Champion? How many times has he main evented? Everywhere, every country, he's done it all. But he just can't let go, can he? He can't pass that torch. He can't let it go and let Grayson Waller or a guy like Santos Escobar achieve the things that he's achieved. But that's alright because next week, Rey Mysterio is gonna feel the Grayson Waller Effect." [From 1:37 - 2:08]

Grayson Waller and Rey Mysterio will collide next week on SmackDown

In a huge non-title match, Grayson Waller will put his skills to the test against the Master of 619, Rey Mysterio.

The match was made official after Waller disrespected Mysterio and belittled his status as the US Champ. Mysterio will look to assert his dominance as the United States Champion and shut down the brash, outspoken Aussie.

However, it will not be easy going since Rey will also have to be cautious of any surprise attacks from number one challenger Austin Theory.

