SmackDown star must go solo, says WWE legend, and ditch partner he's known for 8 years (Exclusive)

The WWE has a deep roster filled with gifted singles and tag team stars. Dutch Mantell has revealed he wants WWE to push Montez Ford as a singles star.

Ford debuted in the WWE alongside Angelo Dawkins in 2016 as The Street Profits and enjoyed a great spell in NXT, winning the brand's tag team championship.

The Street Profits also won gold on the main roster, having one reign each with the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team titles. However, it's been a long time since Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have gotten their hands on the tag team belts, and for a while, their act was even considered stale by certain fans and pundits.

During the post-show review on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell bluntly stated that WWE must invest in Montez Ford as a singles superstar.

"They need to make him a single. I think the tag team hurts him, I really do," says Dutch Mantell. [35:00 onwards]

Mantell clarified that he meant no disrespect to Angelo Dawkins, who has been one of the hardest-working talents in wrestling for years.

Dutch, though, firmly stood by his statement regarding Montez Ford being given free rein to operate on his own without the support of his partner for the past eight years.

Ford and Dawkins recently joined forces with Bobby Lashley, which was seen as a potentially fresh way of presenting the Street Profits. While a heel faction is a tried-and-tested way of getting talents over, a turn and possible singles run for Montez Ford in the near future could be a gamble Triple H might want to take.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets! Check out her reactions below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback