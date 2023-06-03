SmackDown star qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match despite suffering vicious assault

A SmackDown star became the first woman to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match tonight on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Asuka was a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. However, things quickly escalated after Waller mentioned the Money in the Bank Ladder match. All the willing participants who could potentially qualify for the match showed up, including Zelina Vega.

A brawl broke out between Bianca Belair and Asuka as the former is still seething from her loss at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, Vega was set to take on Lacey Evans in a qualifying match.

Ahead of the bout, Vega was assaulted by Lacey Evans and knocked out with a Woman's Right. However, that was not enough. Despite Evans' dominance early in the match, Vega was able to put her away with the code red.

With this win, Zelina Vega has now qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place on July 1 in London, England. Like every year, this year will also feature two ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women. It will be interesting to see who will win their respective ladder matches.

