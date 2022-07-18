SmackDown star references Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) at WWE live event

Xavier Woods referenced Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) during a recent WWE house show.

The New Day member currently has his hands full on SmackDown due to his stable's feud with The Viking Raiders. However, it looks like Woods and Kofi Kingston took care of another tag team in a house show recently.

In a tweet, a fan posted a photo of The New Day going up against The Usos. The tweet saw Woods locking up their opponent while Kofi Kingston was in the background.

In reply to the said tweet, Woods referenced Claudio. He explained that the move was inspired by the latter and the maneuver applied more pressure to the neck of their competitor.

"The @ClaudioCSRO lean. Adds more pressure to the neck. Do everything you can to ensure victory!"

Check out the tweet here:

Cesaro left World Wrestling Entertainment in February after 11 years. He made his AEW debut during the company's AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door event to replace Bryan Danielson.

WWE fans praised The Usos and The New Day's in-ring chemistry

Despite sharing the ring multiple times, it seems like fans are enjoying the chemistry between The New Day and The Usos.

Following the tweet, some fans shared how there's nothing the company can do better than a match between The Usos and the former tag champions:

Nic Earl @Nearl33 @AustinCreedWins @ClaudioCSRO There's no better match WWE can do than a New Day/Usos tag. My god they work so well together @AustinCreedWins @ClaudioCSRO There's no better match WWE can do than a New Day/Usos tag. My god they work so well together

Some fans then pointed out how one-half of the tag team champion looked happy in the photo:

#ParagraphPat @_DrunkJamesBond @AustinCreedWins @ClaudioCSRO Gotta love the look Uce is giving camera guy 🤣 @AustinCreedWins @ClaudioCSRO Gotta love the look Uce is giving camera guy 🤣

Another fan then joked around and asked if the move included whispering jokes:

Meanwhile, another fan then joined in on the fun by saying it was a good move:

Before his exit, it looked like Claudio gave Xavier a useful parting gift for future matches.

Do you think he could become the AEW World Champion someday? Share your thoughts on the comments below!

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far