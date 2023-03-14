SmackDown star shows off impressive physique ahead of WrestleMania

It's WrestleMania season and with the show now just 18 days away, it appears that several stars are looking to make an impression and be called forward for a match.

One man who is looking to make an impact is Santos Escobar, who has recently been dragged into the issue between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Legado Del Fantasma could become a huge part of this feud in the coming weeks and Santos recently shared an image on social media to make it clear that he's prepared.

Escobar was a stand-out star in WWE NXT before he was promoted to SmackDown and could be pushed as one of the brand's top stars heading into SummerSlam.

Santos Escobar could face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39

Santos Escobar has already wrestled Dominik and has been a part of the feud between The Mysterios on SmackDown in recent weeks, which makes him the perfect person to fill in if Rey Mysterio continues to refuse to wrestle his son.

Last night on Raw, Dominik challenged his father to a match at WrestleMania and this was flat-out denied. The company seems to be looking to push this forward into SummerSlam and if Dominik can't face his father then instead he could face Escobar or even Rey and Escobar in a tag team match alongside Damian Priest.

The former NXT Superstar has made it clear that he is in Rey's corner and sees him as part of his family. Escobar has claimed that he is there no matter what he needs following Dominik's recent attacks, and the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer could ask him to step in to teach his son a lesson at WrestleMania.

