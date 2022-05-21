WWE veteran believes Top SmackDown Star should take the blame for Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out (Exclusive) 

Amidst the news surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi following last night's eventful episode of WWE SmackDown, long-time veteran Dutch Mantell had a lot to say about certain parts of the show.

While discussing Happy Corbin's segment on the show, which Mantell was certainly not a fan of, he suggested another role for the three-time Golden Gloves champion. To garner heat, Mantell suggested that Corbin should take the blame for Banks and Naomi leaving.

The wrestling world was stunned after reports emerged earlier this week stating that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday's episode of RAW. The reports were validated by an official statement from WWE which suggested that Naomi and Banks handed in their Tag Team Championships and promptly left.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III recapped the latest episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what the former WWE manager had to say about Happy Corbin:

"[Happy Coribin's] promo sucked. I thought it did. When they took him out of that being broke and sh*t and made him this, I lost a lot of interest in him. I don't think he's got a lot of heat to put him on top of the hour. I'd have him take the blame. Have Corbin take the blame for [Sasha Banks and Naomi] walking out. Do something. He should say "I talked to them, damn right they were mad and I told them to leave and they did," Mantell said. [34:44 - 35:28]

Check out the full review in the video below:

WWE addressed Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out last night on SmackDown

Before the show went ahead with the main event, Michael Cole delivered an important announcement from the announcer's table to the fans watching at home.

Cole stated that Naomi and Banks had let a lot of people down and disappointed millions of fans. He further stated that as a result of their actions on Monday, the two have been suspended indefinitely and a tournament will now take place to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

While Naomi and Sasha Banks' merchandise has been removed from the WWE Shop website, their Superstar pages are still accessible.

What are your thoughts regarding the issue? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande