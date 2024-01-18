SmackDown star was unsure if Triple H would know him before WWE debut

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently spoke about how Triple H viewed him before joining WWE.

Hunter introduced Aldis as the new General Manager on the October 13 episode of SmackDown. Since then, the British star has been stellar in his role as an authority figure on the blue brand. Before coming into the company, Aldis had a successful run in the independent circuit and was a World Champion for TNA and NWA.

Earlier this week, Aldis spoke with Daily Mail Online in an exclusive interview. He mentioned being worried about whether Triple H would know anything about his work outside of WWE. He mentioned that it was Bruce Prichard who spoke to him about an on-screen role while he was already a backstage producer.

"I had no expectations really. I had no idea whether or not Hunter (Triple H), had any idea of who I was or what I had done, or what I was capable of doing, and why would he? He's got a lot going on. I think it was in Hershey, it was the night that Cena came back. We were in the production meeting, and Bruce Prichard pulled me out of the meeting and asked me how I was feeling physically because they had an idea for you, for a character. And that was that. They didn't mention anything more about it for a few weeks." (H/T Dailymail)

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis has some tensions with The Bloodline in WWE

Over the last few weeks, Aldis has been at loggerheads with Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline over who holds the actual power on SmackDown.

The SmackDown GM has made it clear that he will not tolerate The Bloodline disrupting his show. He put Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a handicap match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles this past Friday, knowing full well that Roman Reigns was not on the show to help his faction.

Expand Tweet

He has even booked Roman in a Fatal Four Way at Royal Rumble against Styles, Knight, and Orton. It will be interesting to see if Reigns and Aldis have a falling out in the weeks to come.

Do you think Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns will face off in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here