SmackDown star wants first championship in WWE after making a surprise return

After shocking fans last year by returning to WWE, Emma has revealed her number-one goal in the company.

The Australian star was signed to the Stamford-based promotion for six years before her release in 2017. During her tenure, she went toe-to-toe with several top performers, including Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Asuka. Despite all her stellar performances, championship gold always eluded her.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Emma was asked what her main ambition was after making her surprise return in October. In response, the SmackDown star noted that she aims to capture the women's championship in the near future.

"I have actually never held a title in WWE believe it or not. When it does happen, it’ll be that much better, right? Yeah, so, that definitely is a long, a goal of mine to be the women’s champion in WWE. I mean, that would definitely be the ultimate goal, but I am happy to work myself up to that.” (H/T EWrestling News)

Besides Emma, many other stars have recently returned to the company under the new regime led by Triple H. The list includes popular names like Johnny Gargano, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai.

Emma on how Triple H approached her to return to WWE

Since taking over from Vince McMahon as the head of creative, The Game has significantly influenced who the company signs to its roster.

In the same Out of Character podcast episode, Emma was asked how Triple H got in touch with her as he attempted to re-sign her to SmackDown. She responded:

"He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he's just been swamped, as you could imagine. That's kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I'm actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, 'This is actually happening, I'm coming back to WWE after five years." [H/T Fightful]

During the five years that she spent outside of the company, the 33-year-old performed for many other top promotions, including Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling.

