SmackDown star wants title match against Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution

Tiffany Stratton has held the WWE Women's Championship since successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on January 3. Ahead of the second all-women's Evolution event, Chelsea Green would like to enter the title picture.

Green lost the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega on the April 25 episode of SmackDown. The 34-year-old challenged Vega for the title in a rematch at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. However, she lost the bout despite having Alba Fyre and Piper Niven by her side.

Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Green named Stratton as a dream Evolution opponent:

"I have a couple of different matches in mind. Obviously, me versus Tiffy Time for the title. Hello? Well, how could they not?" [57:15 – 57:26]

Evolution will take place on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It has not yet been confirmed if Stratton will defend her title at the event.

Chelsea Green has unfinished business with Tiffany Stratton

At Money in the Bank 2024, Tiffany Stratton sent Chelsea Green crashing through two ringside tables after pushing her off a ladder. She then unhooked the briefcase to become Ms. Money in the Bank.

A year on, Green would like to finally get revenge by defeating Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship:

"Exactly, and then we got like one match that lasted maybe three or four minutes before it was broken up, and there was a whole schmoz, but we had some good chemistry, so that would be good." [57:30 – 57:45]

Green's only previous singles match with Stratton took place on the February 28 episode of SmackDown. The latter won via disqualification after Candice LeRae and Nia Jax got involved.

