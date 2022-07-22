"Get ready" - SmackDown star Xia Li teases imminent return

It sounds like Xia Li might be on her way back to WWE SmackDown soon.

Li was called up to the main roster in last year's WWE Draft. However, she has only been used sparingly since the initial callup. The star has only worked a total of three matches on SmackDown television since last October.

Her last clash came against Lacey Evans almost two months ago, back on June 10. But it sounds like Li might be back on television sooner rather than later. She took to social media this afternoon to post some workout photos alongside the following caption:

"Get ready. *three flex emojis* *devil horn emojis*," Xia Li wrote.

SmackDown's Roman Reigns will appear this Monday night on WWE RAW

While Xia Li hasn't competed much on television this year, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns been present even less.

The Tribal Chief has only appeared on SmackDown once in the last few months, and it came when he defended his title against Riddle back on June 17. The Head of the Table is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on July 30 in a Last Man Standing Match.

Ahead of the premium live event, Roman Reigns is advertised to appear this Monday night on WWE RAW to address The Beast Incarnate.

As of this writing, we do not know if Brock Lesnar will appear on the show to confront Reigns, but a confrontation between the two men could go a long way in building up some hype for their match next Saturday at SummerSlam.

Do you think that Xia Li might be on her way back to WWE programming? Why do you think she and Roman Reigns have been used too sparingly in the ring so far this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

