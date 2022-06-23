"I will kick butt and take names" - Lacey Evans comments on her move to SmackDown

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently commented on her move to SmackDown and expressed that she will exert dominance on the roster.

After WrestleMania 38, WWE began running vignettes showcasing Evans' life story and military service following her absence from TV due to pregnancy. She appeared in video packages on both brands before being advertised for an appearance on the May 30 episode of RAW. However, she never showed up and ultimately appeared on the very next episode of SmackDown.

The Sassy Southern Belle recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she discussed her future plans, life on the road, and what it's like being a mother. When asked how she felt going back and forth between the brands for a couple of months. She had this to say -

"Yeah, I was back-and-forth, back-and-forth. But you know what? I will go where I'm needed and I will kick butt and take names. So, I guess SmackDown is it and I'm going nowhere" (20:05 to 20:13)

The 32-year old defeated Xia Li in her first match in over a year on the June 10th edition of the blue brand to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match at the titular premium live event on July 2.

Lacey Evans lays down a challenge for Ronda Rousey

During the same interview, Lacey Evans laid down a challenge for SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Evans will be competing in the Money In The Bank ladder match, joining the likes of Asuka, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, and three other women. If she ends up winning the match, she will no doubt have her eyes on Rousey's title.

On The Bump, The Lady of WWE claimed that she would love to square off in the ring with The Baddest Woman On The Planet. She also shared that she trained with Rousey during her preparations for her debut match at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed-tag match. She said -

"Ronda Rousey, I would love to get my hands on her. Not many people know, but I was one of the ones who prepaired her for WrestleMania (34)... If we can just spin that back around and (I) get my hands on her. I'm SmackDown, I'm here now" said Lacey Evans (37:11 to 37:38)

Although she is not seen as one of the favorites to win the MITB, we have seen underdogs win the briefcase in the past. WIth her seemingly getting a push on the blue brand, the question is, will Lacey Evans get to challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Champion anytime soon?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Lacey Evans win the Money in the Bank ladder match? Yes No 1 votes so far