SmackDown Superstar likes tweet bashing WWE for misusing Cesaro

Ricochet liked a bunch of interesting tweets about Cesaro on Twitter, after the latter's WWE departure.

Ricochet hasn't done much of note in WWE for a long time now. His fans believe that he has been terribly misused by the company over the years. The SmackDown Superstar's recent Twitter 'likes' hint that he's frustrated with WWE as well.

If you go to Ricochet's Twitter profile and look at his recent likes, you'll notice some interesting tweets. One of those tweets was bashing WWE for messing up Cesaro's character on TV. The second tweet was shared by Blue Meanie, who claimed that The Swiss Superman should have won several world titles by now. Check out the tweets below:

Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie @BlueMeanieBWO Cesaro has to be one of WWE's biggest misses when it comes to capitalizing on his talents. He should have been a multi-time WWE World Champion by now. Cesaro has to be one of WWE's biggest misses when it comes to capitalizing on his talents. He should have been a multi-time WWE World Champion by now.

Cesaro's fate was seemingly sealed when Vince McMahon publicly claimed that he isn't a draw

Back in 2015, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast. McMahon touched upon a series of burning topics, including Cesaro's positioning on the roster.

He didn't mince words and said that The Swiss Superman lacked the charisma to become a big name. Before his WrestleMania 37 match against Seth Rollins last year, Cesaro opened up on Vince McMahon's comments about him:

“I always have to prove to somebody – even if it’s me – that I can do it. Like you said, the thing with Vince on the podcast, it’s like, yeah, of course, I’m still here. It’s been like seven years, and I’m still here. And I’m doing really well. That just speaks for itself. That’s one of those where I feel like actions speak louder than words because there are a lot of people that come out the next day and go public or on Twitter and be like, ‘Well, I am this. I am that,’” he said. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Ricochet's recent 'like' activity seemingly indicates that he isn't happy with WWE's treatment of The King of Swing.

What do you think? Do you share Ricochet's sentiments as well? Will Claudio Castagnoli become a bigger star elsewhere, now that he is no longer with WWE?

