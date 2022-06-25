SmackDown Superstar puts Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on notice

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre warned Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Sheamus and McIntyre competed in a Money in the Bank qualifying match a couple of weeks ago, which led to a chaotic ending with no winner announced. Last week, WWE Official Adam Pearce called out both men to inform them that both qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior kicked off the show by expressing his happiness on being included in the ladder match and how he aims to become Mr. MITB.

The two-time WWE Champion added that he had often expressed his interest in facing Roman Reigns, who kept turning him down. McIntyre then went on to send a message to whoever wins between the two men and stated that they should keep an eye out for him as he is convinced he will win.

Sheamus then came out to confront The Scottish Warrior and staked his claim to winning the Money in the Bank contract. The two men had a back and forth before Paul Heyman came out with Adam Pearce by his side.

In a promo, Heyman stated that Roman Reigns will indeed be vulnerable following his Last Man Standing Match. Pearce then went on to say that Sheamus and McIntyre were not in the Money in the Bank match and would have to defeat the Usos in a tag team match to get their shot.

