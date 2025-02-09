SmackDown Superstar was reportedly pitched to join Chelsea Green’s group before WWE release

It’s been a while since Chelsea Green became the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion, overcoming all the odds. However, things have been tough for The Hot Mess recently, as almost every woman on the blue brand is gunning for her title. That said, she has been hinting at the recruitment of a new member for her crew alongside Piper Niven. According to a report, a recently released superstar was pitched to join Green.

The past 24 hours saw the Stamford-based promotion removing several superstars from their roster. Blair Davenport is among those who were shockingly released before the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, sources within the company have shared additional information on Blair Davenport’s release. They revealed that the company had no substantial role for the 28-year-old superstar, which led to her release. However, there were discussions about Davenport joining Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's new group, which eventually didn’t materialize.

WWE had big plans for the released female superstar

In 2023, Blair Davenport became one of the most prominent names in the NXT women’s division, despite not winning the title, and it seemed she had a bright future with the company. This momentum continued last year as she received a main-roster call-up under Triple H’s creative control.

Fans had high hopes for the 28-year-old superstar. According to an exclusive report by Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, when Friday night SmackDown was shifted to a three-hour slot, multiple stars were rumored to receive a massive push, including Blair Davenport.

Sadly, things did not work in her favor, resulting in her release from the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young star as she embarks on a new journey outside WWE. Perhaps a return to NJPW could be on the cards.

