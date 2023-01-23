SmackDown Superstar reveals how Triple H approached him for WWE return

Triple H has convinced a number of stars to return to WWE after they were released under Vince McMahon's regime.

One of the stars to return was Karrion Kross. Scarlett Bordeaux was asked to return as well, considering their tandem worked so well in NXT. The couple attacked Drew McIntyre on SmackDown in their first appearance post-return.

In an interview with MySanAntonio, the former NXT Champion spoke about his conversation with Triple H that brought him back into WWE.

"He called us up and he said, ‘Do you want to come home?” And I responded, “Well, like, yeah.’ And then he was like, ‘All right. Here is my next question. Can you be here in a day and a half?’ And we’re like, ‘That’s pretty fast.’ You know, we had all these different bookings and different things going on. We had our lives planned out. I mean, and people don’t even know this, we’re thinking about maybe even having a kid, you know, or thinking about starting a family."

Kross further revealed that his connection with Scarlett is so deep that they both knew immediately what to do without speaking.

"And we looked at each other – and her and I have always been telepathic, even before we were married or dating — so, we just kind of gave each other a look and we knew what page we’re on. And we’re like, ‘Yeah, we can do that.’" Karrion Kross said. (h/t: WrestleZone)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Karrion Kross debuts under Vince McMahon:



-- Loses to Jeff Hardy in under a minute and becomes a Ninja Turtle villain



Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett debuts under Triple H:



-- Takes out top contender Drew McIntyre and confronts WWE champion Roman Reigns



PAPA H MAKING US PROUD! Karrion Kross debuts under Vince McMahon: -- Loses to Jeff Hardy in under a minute and becomes a Ninja Turtle villain Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett debuts under Triple H:-- Takes out top contender Drew McIntyre and confronts WWE champion Roman Reigns PAPA H MAKING US PROUD! https://t.co/DPNBXU4CvY

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Karrion Kross spoke about the events leading up to his debut on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were asked to show up on short notice. In order to avoid getting spotted, they put on disguises during their journey back to WWE.

"So, we flew there in disguises. And no one knew who we were, no one could see, one day, I’ll put that picture out. We’re literally wearing disguises in the airport. And one fan noticed. But we landed and we got on a bus. And we hid the entire day on the bus until the segment where we came out and beat up Drew McIntyre." (h/t: WrestleZone)

Kross and Drew McIntyre's feud led to a steel cage match at WWE Crown Jewel in November last year. The Scottish Warrior emerged victorious. Karrion Kross recently attacked Rey Mysterio and that seems to be the next feud for the former IMPACT Wrestling star.

Poll : 0 votes