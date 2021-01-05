SmackDown Superstar likely to undergo more in-ring training with former Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd

Tyson Kidd's in-ring career with WWE might have been short-lived due to an untimely injury but the former Tag Team Champion continued to work with WWE as a backstage agent.

While speaking on Keeping it 100 with Konnan, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio revealed that Dominik will be making a big change to his life in moving to Florida, in order to train more. It was stated that he will either be training at WWE's Performance Center or working with Tyson Kidd to improve his in-ring work.

Dominik Mysterio has become a prominent part of WWE and even though he has delivered some remarkable in-ring performances, he is still not quite ready to be a top-tier Superstar in WWE.

Gaining more experience by training will certainly help boost Dominik's in-ring work and could propel him into the next stage of his career.

What could be next for Tyson Kidd?

There had been some rumours of late that Tyson Kidd may finally be making his in-ring return after 5 years. Footage of Kidd training recently went viral, giving rise to speculation regarding his possible in-ring return.

There has been no word as of now if he will start competing as a Superstar in WWE anytime soon. While speaking on 'TheWrestlingClassic', Kidd had stated that he wants to open a wrestling school along with wife Natalya:

"It's definitely something I put a lot of thought into, and I continue to put a lot of thought into."

Training with someone like Tyson Kidd will undoubtedly help Dominik Mysterio grow as a performer.