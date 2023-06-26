SmackDown Superstar shares video as she prepares for WWE Money in the Bank

A WWE SmackDown star is getting ready for one of the biggest matches of her life at Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

Zelina Vega competed in a stellar bout last month at WWE Backlash. She battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in Puerto Rico but could not defeat The Eradicator.

Vega bounced back from the defeat as she qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She can secure a guaranteed title shot if she retrieves the coveted briefcase at the premium live event.

Ahead of the Money in the Bank event on July 1, Zelina Vega took to Twitter to share a video of her getting ready for the high-stakes ladder match.

"Getting ready for #MITB like," she tweeted.

You can view her post below:

Former WWE writer Dutch Mantell believes Zelina Vega deserves a push

Dutch Mantell was impressed with Zelina Vega's performance at WWE Backlash and believes she deserves a chance to shine.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell praised the inaugural Queen's Crown winner. He further claimed that the company may have realized they had been misusing Vega after the pop she received from the crowd in Puerto Rico.

"I really think she deserves a chance. Me and Sid were fans of hers from a long time ago, way, way back. They were just abusing the sh*t out of that girl. All the other girls were bigger than her, and that's what you feel for a babyface. They're smaller, and they're fighting. She loses, and she loses, and she loses. Then I think, when she went to Puerto Rico, and they saw that reaction from that Hispanic crowd, they said, wait a minute, we might need to be using this lady a bit differently," said Dutch Mantell.

melissa (fan account) @ZELIVNA the way santos supports zelina, he’s such a real one the way santos supports zelina, he’s such a real one https://t.co/xbryXhXa5q

While Dutch Mantell believes Zelina Vega deserves a chance, former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks Vega's size will ultimately hold her back. It will be interesting to see which superstar can retrieve the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event in London.

Who would you like to see win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes