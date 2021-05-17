SmackDown Superstar teases alliance with Alexa Bliss

The recent Twitter interaction between RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks has caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

Earlier this week, Banks posted a photo of herself on Twitter with the caption "Show me again, the power of the darkness" and Bliss replied to her tweet by saying that there's always room for more on her playground, seemingly inviting her.

Now, Sasha Banks has replied to this tweet from Alexa Bliss with RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt's popular catchphrase "Let me in", something that Bliss has also started using ever since her alliance with the former Universal Champion. Could we see an alliance between The Legit Boss and The Goddess of WWE soon?

Let me in 🙏🏾 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 16, 2021

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have previously feuded against each other on multiple occasions, both on NXT and on the main roster. Most notably, Banks defeated Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2017. However, she then lost the title to the latter on Monday Night RAW just eight days after winning it.

Summerslam: Aug. 20, 2017



Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/mhuwaPQGJP — alyssa (@litacanranas) April 29, 2020

What are Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks up to recently on WWE TV?

Alexa Bliss' character has taken so many unexpected twists and turns in the last year or so. After turning on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 last month, Bliss claimed that she doesn't need him anymore and went on to introduce the WWE Universe to her friend Lilly - a scary-looking doll.

Bliss and Lilly have been teasing coming after a certain RAW Superstar but have not revealed who exactly she is. There have been speculations of Lilly either being a Fiend-like alter-ego of Alexa Bliss or WWE having some other superstar play the character of Lilly on TV.

"Lilly and I wanted to come out here just to keep our eye on... 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒐𝒏𝒆."



Who could @AlexaBliss_WWE be referring to?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GYey6e1zdi — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

As for Sasha Banks, she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37. She hasn't been seen on the Blue brand in the last few weeks and it is to be seen what plans WWE has for her.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential alliance between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. Could The Legit Boss reveal her dark side that the WWE Universe has never witnessed?