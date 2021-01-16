SmackDown Superstar teases alliance with Roman Reigns on Twitter

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest Superstar in WWE right now. We have seen Jey Uso become a prominent character on SmackDown, thanks to his alliance with Roman Reigns. Now, another SmackDown Superstar has teased joining hands with The Tribal Chief.

This week on SmackDown, Apollo Crews was seen taking advice from Roman Reigns in a backstage segment. This led to speculation that he could be the next Superstar to align himself with the Universal Champion. Apollo Crews has now taken to Twitter to tease the same through the following post.

Last week on SmackDown, Apollo Crews slapped Intercontinental Champion Big E during their match, teasing his heel turn. With his segment with Roman Reigns tonight and him cheating to win his match against Sami Zayn, it almost is the confirmation that he has turned heel. Crews could certainly revive his career by forming an alliance with Roman Reigns and become a prominent Superstar on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns got tricked on WWE SmackDown this week

Universal Champion Roman Reigns was having a great night on SmackDown until the final few moments. After playing mind games with Adam Pearce all night by changing the stipulation for their match, it was Pearce who had the final laugh.

In the main-event contract signing segment, Adam Pearce made Roman Reigns sign the contract, only to reveal that he will not be medically cleared to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Following this, he revealed Kevin Owens to be his replacement to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in a Last Man Standing match.