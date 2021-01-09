SmackDown Superstar wants to form a tag team with Stone Cold Steve Austin

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was all praises for former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Replying to a tweet of WWE of FOX about the same, Bayley tweeted and asked Stone Cold Steve Austin form a tag team with her.

Steve, let’s be a tag team. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 9, 2021

Bayley has played a huge part, alongside Sasha Banks, in making WWE introduce the women's tag team titles. Bayley and Sasha Banks often referred to as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection during their face run and The Golden Role Models during their heel run, have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

As for Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Hall of Famer is one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history. While he is well known for his world title reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin has also won the WWF tag team titles on four occasions, once each with Shawn Michaels, Dude Love (Mick Foley), The Undertaker, and Triple H.

Bayley will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions is one of the best shows on the WWE Network. Recently, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre joined him and now, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is set to be his next guest. The episode is reportedly set to air this Sunday on January 10, 2021.

Bayley has been one of the most impressive WWE Superstars in the pandemic-hit era of the company and fans are sure to hear some very interesting stories from the SmackDown Superstar alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.