SmackDown Tag Team Championship to be defended in a Fatal 4-Way match at Money in the Bank 

The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons. vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz & John Morrison

WWE have announced a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view next Sunday.

The New Day will defend their titles against The Miz & John Morrison, Lucha House Party, and The Forgotten Sons in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match.

The Forgotten Sons defeated Kofi Kingston & Big E on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, earning a title opportunity weeks after their debut on the main roster.

The New Day losing at Money in the Bank would end their title reign in less than 30 days, which would be their shortest reign with any tag team titles since the group was formed in 2014.

After losing the titles to The Miz & John Morrison in February, The New Day continued to pursue the Tag Team Championships and participated in a triple threat match with one representative from each team on night one of WrestleMania 36.

The Miz & Morrison would retain the titles at WrestleMania but would lose the Championships to The New Day on that week's episode of SmackDown.

This Tag Team Championship match will feature the most wrestlers in one ring for WWE since the company limited the number of people at the shows following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States.