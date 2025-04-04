SmackDown will see something come to an end, says former WWE Women's Champion

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:27 GMT
It is now over (Credit: WWE.com)
It is now over (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE SmackDown will see something come to an end after months. A former women's champion has declared it.

Naomi has been on a warpath since she was exposed as the one who betrayed Jade Cargill and attacked her last year. The WWE star claimed responsibility for everything, making sure that everyone knew she had put Cargill out of action, which is why the star was forced to take time to recover.

She also decided to attack B-Fab, destroying the star when she crossed her, making it clear that she was not to be messed with. The latter has been growing in talent for months and has displayed it, but now it may be over.

Ahead of their match this Friday, Naomi wrote on X that while B-Fab's growth had been amazing to see on WWE SmackDown, it didn't count for anything as it was coming to an end on the coming episode of the Blue Brand, seemingly after their match.

"Her growth has been amazing unfortunately it ends Friday ⚠️😌"

While Naomi has always been a supporter of the star in the months past, that seems to be a thing of the past, too, now that she's decided to fully turn heel and for once focus on her career. She just sees B-Fab as another obstacle on the road on SmackDown.

Edited by Angana Roy
