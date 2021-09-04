What happened after SmackDown went off the air?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was in action against Bianca Belair after SmackDown went off-air.

Women's Tag team champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka teamed up with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch against Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Tegan Nox. 'The EST' picked up the win for the team in the tag team match.

And came out on the tank for the dark match pic.twitter.com/swrEDcqScJ — ☭🎸 Cranberries Stan Account (@St_Stephan91) September 4, 2021

The September 3 episode of SmackDown was an important pit stop leading up to Extreme Rules. The match between Bianca and Becky for the Women's Title was announced. In the main event, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Finn Balor.

In the pre-SmackDown dark matches, Keith Lee defeated Austin Theory. Xia Li and Aliyah wrestled as well.

Footage from tonight's dark match of Xia Li vs Aliyah a friend sent me who was there! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/pWlS9gVa3s — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) September 4, 2021

SmackDown returns to Madison Square Garden next week

Next week, WWE will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York. The star-studded show has advertised the likes of Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed Becky Lynch that she and Belair would be signing their Extreme Rules contract next week, at 'The Garden'.

Like this week's dark matches, there will hopefully be lots of surprises for the fans in attendance next week.

Are you excited for next week's episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Angana Roy