"Smart man" - Becky Lynch responds to being chosen as WWE Hall of Famer's award winner 

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE at SummerSlam in 2021 and was able to regain her RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in 26 seconds.

Becky Lynch gave birth to her daughter just nine months prior to her return but was able to remain in incredible shape and return to the company without missing a beat.

"Having a baby is a big deal. To go through that and come back in shape as quickly as Becky did it is amazing."

As part of Sportskeeda's recent awards, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bishoff chose Becky's return to WWE as "Comeback of the year."

The RAW Women's Champion has since responded to the announcement to state that she believes that Bischoff is a "smart man."

Becky Lynch isn't the only female superstar to make her return after giving birth, several current and former WWE stars have also accomplished the feat.

Becky Lynch's main rival Ronda Rousey accomplished a similar feat earlier this year

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE as part of the annual Royal Rumble match back in January. The former champion gave birth to her daughter in September but was able to remain in impressive shape and returned to the company full-time just four months later.

Maryse is another current superstar who was able to wrestle a match just months after giving birth, the former Divas Champion took on Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella alongside her husband just four months after the birth of her second child.

Lacey Evans and Candice LeRae are currently on maternity leave following the birth of their children.

