"Smash a chair on somebody's head!" - Tyson Fury reacts to rumors of a WWE return

Tyson Fury is no stranger to WWE and has made multiple appearances in the ring over the years.

Fury made his first WWE appearance in 2019 and began a feud with Braun Strowman. The two faced off at Crown Jewel later that year, and Fury defeated Strowman by countout.

Tyson later appeared on an episode of SmackDown that was filmed in his hometown of Manchester and teamed up with Strowman in a tag team match against The B-Team. In 2022, the boxing star prevented Austin Theory from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Tyson Fury was told that Triple H would like to see the boxing star return to WWE, to which he responded:

"Wrestling, here we come! WWE, I can't wait! Smash a chair on somebody's head!" [1:19 - 1:24]

Tyson Fury was also asked about a tag team match with himself and his father John Fury against Logan and Jake Paul, to which he replied:

"Yeah, sounds good, let's do it!" [1:29 - 1:31]

Logan Paul made his WWE debut in April 2021 as a special guest for the red carpet debut of Sami Zayn's documentary, and later appeared ringside for Zayn's match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. After the match, he was attacked by Owens. He later feuded with The Miz.

Eariler this year, Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His brother Jake Paul made his WWE debut at the event.

Tyson Fury's brother was set to face Logan Paul in a boxing match

The Fury and Paul families have been rivals in the past. In August of this year, Tyson's younger brother and fellow boxer Tommy Fury was due to go up against Logan Paul in a boxing match at Madison Square Garden. However, Tommy later pulled out of the match.

This was not the first time that this happened; the pair were previously scheduled to face one another, but the match was changed due to Tommy Fury suffering a broken rib.

