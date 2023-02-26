"Snakes," "Not nice women" - WWE SmackDown star fires shots at Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been the talk of the town ever since they reunited on the blue brand to dominate the women's division. The two women were recently subjected to some harsh words by former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.

In 2018, Ronda Rousey shocked the world of professional wrestling when she left the UFC and made her transition to professional wrestling. She later won the RAW Women's Championship and became the first woman to headline the WrestleMania Premium Live Event alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

However, her second run with the company took a different turn when she aligned with her real-life friend Shayna Baszler. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, former Women's Champion Natalya fired shots at the duo and called them snakes during her promo:

"It meant the world to me that Tegan had my back. I know you're new to our locker room but you can see everything that's going on in our locker room. You can see that Ronda and Shayna are both snakes and they're not nice women. They're not supportive women and they've just been so rotten to so many of us that it's just nice to know that I have people that support me." (From 3:35 to 4:01)

It will be interesting to see how the Baddest Woman on the Planet and the Submission Magician respond to The Queen of Harts.

WWE Star Tegan Nox wants to fight Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Last year, Tegan Nox returned to the company under the new Triple H regime and joined the blue brand. She has been featured in tag team matches where she teamed up with Liv Morgan.

Last night, she came to the aid of Natalya, who is currently feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and lost a match to the Submission Magician. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Nox issued a challenge to the duo:

"You know, you like to fight. I like to fight. So, Shayna, Ronda, bring it." (From 4:22 to 4:28)

It is highly likely that Tegan Nox and Natalya will face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match on the blue brand.

