“Snitches get stitches” - Adam Pearce has hilarious reaction to WWE Superstars' recent complaints 

Adam Pearce's job hasn't gotten any easier when it comes to Chelsea Green.

During RAW on Monday night, Pearce received a phone call from Green informing him that WWE travel sent her to Ottawa, Illinois, instead of Ottawa, Canada. Pearce quickly grew tired of dealing with Green on the phone and hung up on her, citing cellphone issues at the time.

Some of the faces Pearce made during this segment were priceless. Certain members of the WWE Universe decided to send pictures of them to Chelsea Green in an attempt to get him into trouble with her.

The WWE official didn't take kindly to being tattled on by a member of the WWE Universe to Chelsea Green and made it very clear that where he comes from, snitches get stitches. Tweeting out:

"Snitches get stitches where I'm from. *Faces with symbols over mouth emoji*," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

Chelsea Green accuses Adam Pearce of being passive aggressive

Despite all of this, Adam Pearce has done his best to remain professional and do his job, even going as far as to wish Green safe travels today on her trip out of Illinois.

Green didn't take kindly to the tweet, however, and told the WWE official that he was being passive-aggressive towards her. She added that she would be using this in an attempt to get him replaced, tweeting out:

"Considering what transpired last night, I will be filing this tweet under the 'passive aggressive comments' section of my petition to have you replaced," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

Green also recently tweeted to Pearce, stating that he would be fired if she was in charge of WWE; you can check out that tweet exchange by clicking here.

