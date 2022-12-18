Snoop Dogg lost major WWE memorabilia during a live tour

Snoop Dogg has been one of WWE's biggest fans for over a decade and has been associated with the company on several occasions. The rapper recently said he lost his 'Golden WWE Championship' during a live tour.

In 2008, Snoop Dogg served as the official "Master of Ceremonies" for the Playboy Bunnymania Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania 24. He made several more sporadic appearances on WWE RAW, where he once speared Chavo Gurrero on the red brand.

Earlier this year, Dogg made an appearance to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 39 alongside Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. The 51-year-old year rapper took to Instagram to mention that he lost his WWE memorabilia, and the company is currently helping him find it. Check it out:

"This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!"

It will be interesting to see if Dogg joins the upcoming star-studded WrestleMania 39 in April.

Snoop Dogg once performed Sasha Banks' theme for her entrance at WrestleMania 32

In 2016, Sasha Banks successfully transitioned from NXT to the main roster, where she feuded with Charlotte Flair for the Divas Championship. After her return, she ended her alliance with Team B.A.D. and focused on her singles career.

She received one of the biggest opportunities of her career when it was announced that Flair would defend her title against Banks and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 32.

In preparation for the Showcase of The Immortals, Banks' theme song was performed by Snoop Dogg, who is related to The Boss. The two walked down the ramp for Banks' match.

Before the match took place, the Divas title was officially retired, and the RAW Women's Championships was introduced on the same night, which Charlotte Flair won with the help of Ric Flair.

