Snoop Dogg working with WWE again

Snoop Dogg and WWE seem to have rekindled their partnership, as the Grammy-nominated legend is being used to promote SummerSlam.

Snoop Dogg will be part of the WWE mobile game WWE Champions, hosting an "in-game" countdown to the Biggest Party of the Summer.

📣 Champions,@SnoopDogg is BACK in @WWEChampions with his Long Beach self from 1993! 😎 WIN his 4-Star Gold Poster in our Summer Jam Sweepstakes, alongside PHYSICAL PRIZES such as T-Shirts and AUTOGRAPHED SNOOP DOGG ALBUMS! 🔥



ENTER AT 👉 https://t.co/azvJ8ya5wJ pic.twitter.com/byW9Bh7LYS — WWE Champions (@WWEChampions) July 27, 2021

PWInsider received WWE's official statement, which said:

"Today WWE Champions 2021, the #1 most-downloaded WWE mobile game by Scopely, kicks-off a multi-week countdown to SummerSlam with an in-game event hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. The in-game features an all-new 1990s Snoop Dogg joining WWE Champions' roster of more than 300 WWE Superstars and Legends in the game."

Snoop won't be the only one getting a special edition of himself added to the game. His cousin and former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will also be getting her own unique version for the event. A special block party themed area will also be used for SummerSlam events in the game, noted by "palm trees, cool cars, and more."

Snoop Dogg's history with WWE

Snoop Dogg has been a major fan of wrestling for quite some time, and has made many appearances with WWE over the years. He was the Master of Ceremonies for WrestleMania XXIV back in 2008. He also accompanied his cousin to the ring at WrestleMania 32, rapping over her theme for a very special entrance.

It wouldn't be the only time Snoop Dogg helped out with Sasha Banks' entrance. Back in 2019, Snoop collaborated with WWE to make a new theme song for The Boss.

EXCLUSIVE: With the debut of a new @SnoopDogg entrance track, The Boss breaks down the process and cost of developing the new music. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BI3UJDQZPq — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019

Snoop Dogg has also been seen a handful of times with All Elite Wrestling, even taking part in a match. He also cut a special remix of Cody Rhodes' "Kingdom" theme. With that in mind, fans wondered if we'd seen the last of Snoop Dogg in WWE.

Thankfully that doesn't seem to be the case. Are you excited to see Snoop working with WWE again? Does his inclusion in WWE Champions peak your interest? Let us know in the comments below.

