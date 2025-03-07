"So we don’t talk a whole lot" - Stone Cold Steve Austin gets honest about relationship with 46-year-old WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke candidly about his relationship with a current star in a recent interview. The Rattlesnake revealed he doesn't talk much with CM Punk but the two megastars have a lot of respect for one another.

Austin vs. Punk is one of the biggest dream matches in WWE history. In 2022, Stone Cold made his comeback at WrestleMania 38 to take on Kevin Owens and defeated him on Night One of The Show of Shows. Back then, Punk was working for Tony Khan's AEW. The 46-year-old star is a huge fan of Austin, and the WWE veteran also admires Punk's work.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Stone Cold Steve Austin shared his honest thoughts on CM Punk. He revealed that the duo doesn't talk much but has mutual respect for each other.

Check out his full comment below:

“Oh, me and Punk are friends from way back, there was a picture back from probably in my heyday. And he’s a lot younger than I am, and we got a picture there together, and he’s just a young kid. And so I think he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day, and I’m a CM Punk fan. I’m a fan of his work and his promos Jesus Christ he can light somebody up. So we don’t talk a whole lot. We’ll send each other a text every now and then but we’re probably really, really good friends that don’t talk a whole lot and have a lot of mutual respect for each other.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential return?

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena turned heel in one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history. He brutally attacked Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock at the end of the Premium Live Event.

At WrestleMania 41, Rhodes and Cena will battle it out in an Undisputed Title match. Many fans are speculating that The Rock's greatest rival, Steve Austin, might make a one-off return at 'Mania to help Rhodes put Cena down.

It remains to be seen what happens at The Show of Shows.

