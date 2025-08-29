  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The New Day
  • "So happy to be gone. Thanks WWE Universe" - Multi-time champion sends message after show

"So happy to be gone. Thanks WWE Universe" - Multi-time champion sends message after show

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 29, 2025 04:34 GMT
The star has sent a message to fans (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has sent a message to fans (Credit: WWE.com)

A top WWE star has sent a message after a recent show. He shared a video as well, saying that they were happy to be gone after recent treatment.

Ad

Over the last year, The New Day has turned heel and kicked out the injured Big E from the group. This naturally saw the WWE Universe turn on them. The stars are focused on getting the World Tag Team Championship back, even if they have not had the easiest time in recent weeks in doing that. They were part of the shows in the UK and sent a message after the Leeds show. In proper heel fashion, Xavier Woods pointed out that at Leeds, both he and Kofi Kingston had been mistreated, and they were happy to leave the city behind.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They treated me and @TrueKofi like garbage in Leeds. So happy to be gone. Thanks WWE universe...."

The video they posted showcased their recent appearance at the Leeds show. They did not have a good time, as the crowd booed and made fun of them. The clip showed their interaction with the fans, where they were tearing down the signs. The heels even shouted at people for booing them and bringing signs, saying they should be fined and put in jail.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

"You should all be fined. You should all be put in jail."
Ad

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are "mourning" the loss of the WWE Tag Team Titles

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been open about the fact that they are mourning the death of the tag team division on RAW, ever since they lost the World Tag Team Titles. They have not been able to win them back yet.

Ad

Both stars are determined that they will, and in the meantime, it appears that they are carrying their heel personas with them front and center.

What happens next for them cannot be predicted, for now.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications