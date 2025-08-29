"So happy to be gone. Thanks WWE Universe" - Multi-time champion sends message after show

A top WWE star has sent a message after a recent show. He shared a video as well, saying that they were happy to be gone after recent treatment.Over the last year, The New Day has turned heel and kicked out the injured Big E from the group. This naturally saw the WWE Universe turn on them. The stars are focused on getting the World Tag Team Championship back, even if they have not had the easiest time in recent weeks in doing that. They were part of the shows in the UK and sent a message after the Leeds show. In proper heel fashion, Xavier Woods pointed out that at Leeds, both he and Kofi Kingston had been mistreated, and they were happy to leave the city behind.&quot;They treated me and @TrueKofi like garbage in Leeds. So happy to be gone. Thanks WWE universe....&quot;The video they posted showcased their recent appearance at the Leeds show. They did not have a good time, as the crowd booed and made fun of them. The clip showed their interaction with the fans, where they were tearing down the signs. The heels even shouted at people for booing them and bringing signs, saying they should be fined and put in jail.&quot;You should all be fined. You should all be put in jail.&quot;Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are &quot;mourning&quot; the loss of the WWE Tag Team TitlesXavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been open about the fact that they are mourning the death of the tag team division on RAW, ever since they lost the World Tag Team Titles. They have not been able to win them back yet.Both stars are determined that they will, and in the meantime, it appears that they are carrying their heel personas with them front and center.What happens next for them cannot be predicted, for now.