"So happy!!" - WWE Superstars Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and others react to Sonya Deville's lavish wedding ceremony

WWE RAW Superstar Sonya Deville recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, and several top stars in the Stamford-based company have given their reactions.

Fans of the industry have watched the relationship between Sonya Deville and fitness model Toni Cassano progress from the start, with both women posting their heartfelt moments on social media platforms. In 2015, Deville became the first female wrestler in the history of the company who openly potrayed her orientation in front of all. The duo were engaged early last year and made it to the headlines.

On February 10, Deville and Cassano tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The joyous event included 140 of their closest family and friends. WWE Superstars Bayley, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, and former superstar Mandy Rose reacted to the ceremony.

Check out the reaction from Alexa Bliss:

"Congrats!!! So happy!! @sonyadevillewwe"

Alexa Bliss expresses her happiness for Deville's wedding

You can see the reactions from several other superstars here.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shared a heartfelt note for Toni Cassano on her birthday

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville shared a heartwarming message on the birthday of her partner, Toni Cassano.

Gratefulness and love were evident in Deville's message, where she poured out her honest feelings. She wrote about how Toni brings her joy, ease, and warmth in her life.

Sonya Deville wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my best friend in the entire world. My beautiful fiancé, my queen. Thank you for bringing the most joy into my life, you make life feel easy when it isn’t, you make our house a home, you are my partner truly in everything, always by my side. I love you always my Toni’s. Two birthdays down, so many more to go 🖤"

It would surely be lovely to encounter Deville and Cassano flourishing in their lives after their wedding now.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE