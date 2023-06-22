"So he’s got his fingers in everything too"- 34-year-old RAW star discusses Vince McMahon's involvement in the company

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently discussed how Vince McMahon is still involved in the company's creative direction.

The 34-year-old WWE star was drafted to RAW as a part of the 2023 WWE Draft. On the May 29th episode of the red brand, Ricochet successfully defeated the Miz to qualify as a contender for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

While speaking in an interview on SPORF, the RAW star revealed that the Executive Chairman of the company, McMahon, still influences the company's creative decisions.

Ricochet further added how hard Triple H is trying to bring out the best in all the wrestlers in the business. He then mentioned that The Game is quite aware of everyone's strengths and uses them in their favor.

“Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done." (H/T- SPORF)

Jim Cornette discussed how Vince McMahon had made a mistake by drafting AJ Styles on RAW

Jim Cornette recently discussed how Vince McMahon made the mistake of sending AJ Styles to RAW during the Draft in May.

While speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette recalled how The Phenomenal One appeared on RAW following the Night of Champions premium live event to feud with Seth Rollins and also faced Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Jim Cornette mentioned how McMahon had drafted Styles on RAW, despite him being a star of the blue brand.

"'Wait a minute!', there's the matter of the draft and the fact that AJ [Styles] is not supposed to be here. But then they come back and Adam Pearce and he says 'Yes sir! Yes sir!' and he ok's the tag team match for later even though AJ is on SmackDown and he can't be on RAW. And by 'yes sir' one would think, because we've also heard it reported that it was a Vince McMahon call. So Vince called him and said 'Put AJ on the show!' and blew up their draft in two weeks."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for AJ Styles.

