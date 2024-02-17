"So in love with this boy"- Absent WWE Superstar Carmella says she's in love

WWE Superstar Carmella recently had words of affection for her son as she stated how much in love she is. The former women's champion is currently absent from television as she is on parental leave.

Mella gave birth to her son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, in November 2023. She has constantly been in touch with her fans throughout her pregnancy and continues to share her experience with them as a new mother.

Recently, the RAW Superstar took to social media to talk about her love for her son, Dimitri.

"So in love with this boy," wrote Mella.

Check out the screengrab below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Carmella spoke about her struggles as a new mom

Through her social media handle, Carmella has also spoken about her negative experiences and the difficulties she faced while pregnant and after childbirth.

Taking to her social media handle, Mella asserted that she gets no sleep and her schedule has become way more hectic than expected.

She further stated that she had planned to go out for dinner with her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, and then go to a concert, but soon after the dinner, she felt tired and couldn't attend the event.

"Tired is an understatement..it's been a week straight of no sleep...last night Matt and I were supposed to go to the Madonna concert..we went to dinner and halfway through I told him I didn't have it in me to even attempt to go to the concert (crying emoji) sometimes it feels like such a struggle...being a good mom, wife and trying to listen to what your body needs," wrote Mella.

It would be interesting to see when Mella returns to the squared circle in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE